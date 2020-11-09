Envista (NVST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Envista (NASDAQ: NVST):
- 11/5/2020 – Envista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “
- 11/2/2020 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2020 – Envista had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.
- 10/30/2020 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2020 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00.
- 10/29/2020 – Envista was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/20/2020 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/14/2020 – Envista was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/1/2020 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/23/2020 – Envista was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/15/2020 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/15/2020 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of Envista stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.
Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
