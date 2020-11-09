Envista (NVST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Envista (NASDAQ: NVST):

11/5/2020 – Envista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

11/2/2020 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Envista had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

10/30/2020 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00.

10/29/2020 – Envista was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2020 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/14/2020 – Envista was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2020 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2020 – Envista was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2020 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/15/2020 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Envista by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 278,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 70.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Envista by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Envista by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 458,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

