EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.08.

EOG Resources stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,894,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,919,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after buying an additional 1,088,978 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 877,029 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

