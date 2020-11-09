Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.88.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

