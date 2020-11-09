Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPZM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 1,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 348,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 323,871 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,808,000 after buying an additional 223,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.