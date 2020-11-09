EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPR. Raymond James began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of EPR opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.52. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

