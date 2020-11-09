Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised Eurazeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Shares of EUZOF opened at $52.11 on Monday. Eurazeo has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.