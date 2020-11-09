Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

EXC opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

