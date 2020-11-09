Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138,541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $36.35 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

