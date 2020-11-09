Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after acquiring an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.