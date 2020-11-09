Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,575 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $57,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $9,507,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 504.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 58,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,846,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock worth $13,154,525. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $33.40 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

