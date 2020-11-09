Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Cut by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,737. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

FIS stock opened at $133.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of -739.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.