Financial Review: Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) & Tailored Brands (NASDAQ:TLRDQ)

Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tailored Brands and Citi Trends’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A Citi Trends $781.92 million 0.43 $16.50 million N/A N/A

Citi Trends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tailored Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tailored Brands and Citi Trends, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Citi Trends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Citi Trends shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Citi Trends shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citi Trends has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tailored Brands and Citi Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45% Citi Trends 1.01% 5.12% 1.78%

Summary

Citi Trends beats Tailored Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys. It provides its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 571 stores in urban and rural markets in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

