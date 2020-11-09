First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Shares of FGBI opened at $15.15 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $144.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

