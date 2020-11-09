First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $65,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,706,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88,569 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after buying an additional 74,421 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,120,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 129,808 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV opened at $36.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $37.10.

