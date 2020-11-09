First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,942 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.91% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $98,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 63,381 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 111,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 41,550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th.

