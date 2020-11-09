Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

PDYPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $91.67 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $92.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

