FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Reaches $0.0015

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. One FortKnoxster token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $229,805.27 and approximately $1,785.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, KuCoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

