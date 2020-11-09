Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Issues Earnings Results

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

FBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

