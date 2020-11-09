Fyooz (FYZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $174,980.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $362,427.61 and approximately $174,980.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00080898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.01052741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,196,629 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

