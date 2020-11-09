Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of analysts have commented on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,124,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 883,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMDA opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.