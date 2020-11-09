Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI) Announces Earnings Results

Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20, RTT News reports. Gannett Media had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

GCI opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Gannett Media has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 74,559 shares of Gannett Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $122,276.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,499 shares in the company, valued at $820,818.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Gannett Media

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

