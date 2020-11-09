General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 370,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

