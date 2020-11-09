General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $45.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of GM opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

