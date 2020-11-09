Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genesis Energy by 105.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 1,856,468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 3,769.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,735,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 1,690,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Genesis Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 324,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Genesis Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 164,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 603,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

