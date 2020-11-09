Gexan (GEX) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Gexan has a market capitalization of $6,513.68 and $4.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. During the last week, Gexan has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

