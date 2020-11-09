GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Renaissance Capital raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

