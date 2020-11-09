Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Godaddy worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 150.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Godaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Godaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.00 on Monday. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 59.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

