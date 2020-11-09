Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives $8.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNTNF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

KNTNF opened at $5.83 on Friday. Golden Arrow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.