Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 34,269 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,414 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34,269 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 191.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,001 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 111.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $44,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Autodesk stock opened at $259.41 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $268.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.