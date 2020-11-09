Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,258 shares of company stock valued at $116,545,818. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $313.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $307.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.35 and a 200 day moving average of $312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

