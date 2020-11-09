Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

PYPL opened at $202.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

