Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,833 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

bluebird bio stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.27.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company’s revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.