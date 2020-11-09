Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of PAR Technology worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.72 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.53. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

