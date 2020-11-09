Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 92,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neogen by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,648,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,295,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,366,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Neogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NEOG. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. Neogen’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

