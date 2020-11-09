Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $183.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

