Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,586 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $223.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

