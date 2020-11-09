Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $7.19 Million Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,183 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,048.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,275 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 277,720 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,070,783.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the sale, the president now owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,736 shares of company stock valued at $30,365,146. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.83. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

