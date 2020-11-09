Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 122,172 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,172 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

INTC stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.