Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 161,549 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 161,549 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

SGMO stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

