Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $15.57 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Textron as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Textron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Textron by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Textron by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Textron by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

TXT stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

