Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.36% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $64,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,505 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 89,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,271,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,381,000 after acquiring an additional 189,493 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 448.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 60,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $864,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.66 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

