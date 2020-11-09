HC Advisors LLC Sells 9,446 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HC Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $41.71 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

