HC Wainwright Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $29.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 174.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AERI. Bank of America cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 246,344 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 445,914 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

