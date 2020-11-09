HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $369.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.77. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

