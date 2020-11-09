Head-To-Head Survey: Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) versus MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors’ Service N/A -22.91% -22.47% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors’ Service $5.41 million 0.76 -$2.00 million N/A N/A MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wright Investors’ Service and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MAN GRP PLC/ADR beats Wright Investors’ Service on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

