HempCoin (THC) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,156.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,591.29 or 0.99655072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003561 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000942 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00099106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00018794 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,213,212 coins and its circulating supply is 259,078,062 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

