Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.