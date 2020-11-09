Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 157.7% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC opened at $94.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.