Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24.

