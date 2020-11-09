Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $213.50 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

